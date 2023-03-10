CHANGE LANGUAGE
DuckDuckGo Uses AI Tech To Give You ChatGPT-Like Search Results: Know More

Curated By: S Aadeetya

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 08:30 IST

New York

DuckDuckGo has an AI chatbot now

The popular search engine is using ChatGPT and other sources to give responses.

DuckDuckGo is also picking up artificial intelligence to give its users ChatGPT-like search results. The search engine is following Microsoft and Google to give you results via its chatbot called DuckAssist.

DuckDuckGo (DDG) says it is utilising the existing Ai technology from Open AI the makers of ChatGPT itself and Anthropic which is an AI startup from ex-Open AI employees.

Both these companies have provided their chatbots to power the natural language from DDG but it also delivers results via Wikipedia, which some of you might be pleased about owing to the data editing feature of the platform distorting the results.

DDG users can use the new AI assistant via the app and browser extensions, covering up all the devices on which DDG is available. The beta version is free to use for everyone and you don’t need to login to use the assistant.

You only have it in English for now and in the coming weeks all search users can try out DuckAssist. DDG wants to use more sources to build the response time and accuracy of the results. But it is imperative that the company also focuses on relevance of the content provided, and making sure its language does not give fake information.

AI Chatbots have become the talk of town, and Microsoft has a clear lead thanks to its $10 billion investment in Open AI for ChatGPT. Bing Search and Edge browser are the first products from the company to get the chatbot which has given Bing another chance to become a relevant product in its space.

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT’s integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before. Its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users.

