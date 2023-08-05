Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine Vacuum Cleaner Launched In India With Wet And Dry Cleaning: Price, Features

Dyson has expanded its vacuum cleaner lineup in India with the launch of the new Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, which the company claims is its first all-in-one wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson says that it created the vacuum cleaner to address the existing challenges that customers face with wet and dry formats, and therefore, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine can help you clean a slew of messes—including dust, spills, and stains.

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine Vacuum Cleaner: Price And Availability In India

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine vacuum cleaner will be available across both online and offline channels at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores at a price of Rs 62,990.

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine Vacuum Cleaner Features

The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine vacuum cleaner includes a wet roller head that can be used to clean up spills, tough stains, and small dry debris like food crumbs. It also has an eight-point hydration system that uses a pressurized chamber to distribute water evenly. The system uses eight water jets that release exactly 18ml of water per minute to clean floors.

Next, a motor-driven microfiber roller removes tough stains and debris, while a sturdy plate works in tandem to remove dirty water from the wet roller and deposit it into a separate waste-water tray for disposal. The built-in 300ml water tank allows users to clean up to 1200 square feet in one go, and the 360ml dirty water tank collects dirt and grime.

The vacuum cleaner also features Dyson’s illuminating dust technology, which uses a light source at the end of the cleaner head to project light and illuminate microscopic particles on floors.

Additionally, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine comes with the Hair screw tool, which picks up long hair and pet hair without wrapping around the brush.