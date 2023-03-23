CHANGE LANGUAGE
EA Decides To Shut Down These Battlefield Games Next Month
1-MIN READ

EA Decides To Shut Down These Battlefield Games Next Month

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 17:27 IST

California

Three Battlefield editions will be shutting down in April

Electronics Arts has a slew of Battlefield editions available but three of them will be shut down in April.

Electronic Arts (EA) is going to shut three Battlefield games — Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 — from digital stores on April 28.

“Starting April 28, 2023, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2 will be removed from digital storefronts and you will no longer be able to purchase them. This is in preparation for the retirement of the online services for these titles which will happen on December 8 2023," EA said in a blogpost.

For Bad Company 1 and 2, users can still continue playing them and use their respective offline features, such as the single-player campaign.

Offline features for Bad Company 1 and 2 will continue to function after December 8th, according to EA, so if users own those games, they can still play through their single-player campaigns.

In September last year, the company launched EA AntiCheat (EAAC) for PC games with an aim to protect EA games from tampering and cheaters.

EAAC is a kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution developed in-house at Electronic Arts.

“At Electronic Arts we are committed to creating a safe and fair experience for all of our players," Elise Murphy, Senior Director, Game Security and Anti-Cheat, said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho
  1. Battlefield Game
  2. EA Sports
first published:March 23, 2023, 17:27 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 17:27 IST