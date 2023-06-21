EA Splits Into EA Sports And EA Entertainment: What It Means For Gamers?

Electronics Arts (EA) is undergoing an internal restructuring, with the company dividing into two separate entities—EA Sports and EA Entertainment.

EA CEO, Andrew Wilson said that the company is gearing up for the “next step of our strategy by aligning our studios into two organizations that report to me—EA Entertainment and EA SPORTS.”

He added that this division will help the organization “to empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies.”

Wilson notes that EA Entertainment will work on owned IP, including some “beloved blockbuster franchises,” as well as others through licensed IP collaborations. EA has a host of IPs such as the Star Wars Jedi games and the Mass Effect series, to name a few.

Given the change in naming, it appears that EA may be considering expansion beyond gaming through this restructuring. They may even use existing IPs to venture into creating movies and TV shows—a trend recently popularized by Sony with The Last of Us TV show on HBO and the movie Uncharted, starring Tom Holland.

On the other hand, EA Sports will continue to offer uber popular titles like EA SPORTS FC (previously FIFA), UFC and the Madden games.

Simply put, all non-sports related IPs, including those like Sims, Battlefield and Apex Legends, will fall under the EA Entertainment umbrella, with Laura Miele as the president, Vince Zampella as the lead for studios, Samantha Ryan leading lifestyle franchises and single-player experiences and Jeff Karp leading mobile.

For EA Sports, Cam Weber will be the president. “With expanded business ownership, he will accelerate the teams’ ambitious growth plans, including building EA SPORTS FC and our American football franchises into connected multi-platform ecosystems,” CEO Andrew Wilson said.