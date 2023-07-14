EA Sports FC 24 Releases On September 29: Check Price, Gameplay Features Here

Love the EA FIFA franchise games? Well, if you aren’t aware, it has been rebranded as EA Sports FC, and its first iteration—EA Sports FC 24—finally has a release date. The game will be released on September 29 this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One series, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

The game will cost Rs 4,499 or $70 for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC players. The Ultimate Edition will cost Rs 6,499 or $100. However, the game will be $10 cheaper for Nintendo Switch players at $60.

For those uninitiated, EA’s partnership with FIFA has ended—forcing EA to rebrand the popular football series.

EA has also released a gameplay trailer for the game, which details new features, graphics, and the type of gameplay that players can expect. In addition to offering two new women’s leagues, Liga F and Frauen-Bundesliga, EA has also introduced a new feature called PlayStyles. It is powered by Opta and will use real-world data from multiple sources to add personality and uniqueness to players. EA claims that it “goes beyond overall ratings to bring to life the on-pitch abilities that make players special."

For the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, EA is using HyperMotionV, a technology that “captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches to influence player movements in-game.”

Moreover, the game is using an “enhanced” version of its Frostbite engine to facilitate the new ‘SAPIEN character technology.’ EA says that it “transforms the way players look and move with realistically redesigned player models.”