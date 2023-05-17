Easily Track Lost Or Stolen Mobile Phone Using Sanchar Saathi CEIR Portal: Follow Step-By-Step Guide

The Department of Telecommunications, Government of India—finally, they have launched the Sanchar Saathi portal—to help users track their lost or stolen mobile phones.

We all know how frustrating losing a smartphone can be—losing not only monetarily, but also valuable data. Luckily, with the Sanchar Sarthi portal, you can now track your devices. As long as you have a valid Indian mobile number—you are eligible to use the Sanchar Saathi portal. The portal uses CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) to block or locate lost mobile phones.

Now, before we explain how to use the portal—there are a few prerequisites to keep in mind. First, once your smartphone is lost or stolen, you need to file a Police complaint—keep the FIR number accessible. Second, you should have your mobile phone’s invoice. And finally, you should possess a government ID card such as your Aadhar card number.

Once you have all the aforementioned items—proceed with the following steps to block or track your mobile phone:

Head to the Sanchar Saathi website—by clicking here Next, you will encounter three options: Block Stolen/Lost Mobile, Un-block Found Mobile, and Check Request Status. Click on Block Stolen/Lost Mobile. Once clicked—a new page will open where you need to enter necessary data about your mobile phone, yourself, and upload the FIR copy along with the number. Begin by entering the IMEI numbers of your device (only 1 if you have a single SIM phone). Select your mobile brand and make—then upload the invoice of the lost/stolen mobile. In the next section, provide the place and date of theft, police FIR number, and upload the FIR copy. You will then need to input your personal data—including government ID number, name, email ID, and mobile number. Once you have entered all the details, acknowledge the declarations, and click Submit.

In order to unblock a mobile phone you have found after registering it for blocking on the Sanchar Saathi portal, you will need to enter the complaint registration number you received when blocking your phone.