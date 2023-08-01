CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Elon Musk And Linda Yaccarino To Oversee X's Trust And Safety Team: Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk And Linda Yaccarino To Oversee X's Trust And Safety Team: Here's Why

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

Reuters

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 11:26 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

Owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino will lead Twitter's trust and safety team moving forward. (Reuters)

Owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino will lead Twitter's trust and safety team moving forward. (Reuters)

Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino will now jointly oversee X's (Twitter) trust and safety team, following the departure of the previous head of safety, A.J. Brown.

X owner Elon Musk and Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino will both oversee the trust and safety team at the company formerly known as Twitter, the social media concern said on Monday.

X’s product and engineering team will report to Musk, while Yaccarino will oversee all other divisions, including human resources, legal, finance, sales and operations, X said.

The trust and safety team, which is responsible for content moderation, has been the focus of some criticism of the platform after Musk acquired the company last October. Researchers have accused X of relaxing content guard rails, leading to a spike in harmful posts. The company has said the majority of content views are of “healthy” posts.

In an email to X employees on Monday, which was shared with Reuters, Yaccarino said the company is searching for a new leader for brand safety and suitability.

The previous head of brand safety, A.J. Brown, who worked on efforts to prevent advertisements from appearing next to unsuitable content, left the company last month.

Yaccarino said in the email that three X leaders will oversee different responsibilities within trust and safety, including law enforcement operations and threat disruptions.

The changes to trust and safety come after Ella Irwin resigned as head of the team in June.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. twitter
  2. x
first published:August 01, 2023, 11:26 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 11:26 IST