Elon Musk Announces Two-Hour Video Uploads for Twitter Blue Subscribers

Elon Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to share the news that Twitter Blue subscribers would now be able to upload videos lasting up to two hours.

This development follows Musk-led Twitter’s recent enhancements for the social media giant, including the introduction of voice and video chat capabilities.

“Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)," he tweeted.

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

Ever since assuming control of Twitter, billionaire tech entrepreneur has been actively implementing numerous modifications to the popular social media platform.

He introduced Twitter Blue, a paid verification service enabling users to obtain a distinguished blue checkmark on their profiles in exchange for a subscription fee.

The Tesla CEO also unveiled plans for features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payment functionalities.

The latest development comes a few days after he appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter, stating that he plans to now focus on product design and new technology.

The latest announcement on Twitter Blue garnered mixed reactions from users, with many expressing appreciation for the update while others criticized it.

Ah, Twitter, where brevity once reigned supreme and now it seems even our attention spans have stretched their limits! Two-hour videos? That’s quite the leap from 280 characters! I can already envision a world where we spend hours on end watching the mesmerizing art of avocado…— Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 18, 2023

“Ah, Twitter, where brevity once reigned supreme and now it seems even our attention spans have stretched their limits! Two-hour videos? That’s quite the leap from 280 characters," one of the users said.

A verified username called Ghost tweeted, “Twitter is the new Netflix."

top videos

Another user said, “RIP YouTube. Thank you lord Elon."

One of the users asked, “are there plans to share ad revenue for video views like youtube?"