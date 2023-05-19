CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Home » Tech » Elon Musk Announces Two-Hour Video Uploads for Twitter Blue Subscribers
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk Announces Two-Hour Video Uploads for Twitter Blue Subscribers

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 00:39 IST

San Francisco, US

Elon Musk on Thursday that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. (Image: News18)

Elon Musk on Thursday that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. (Image: News18)

Elon Musk-led Twitter had also launched paid verification service, known as Twitter Blue, which allowed users to have a verified checkmark on their profiles

Elon Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to share the news that Twitter Blue subscribers would now be able to upload videos lasting up to two hours.

This development follows Musk-led Twitter’s recent enhancements for the social media giant, including the introduction of voice and video chat capabilities.

“Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)," he tweeted.

Ever since assuming control of Twitter, billionaire tech entrepreneur has been actively implementing numerous modifications to the popular social media platform.

He introduced Twitter Blue, a paid verification service enabling users to obtain a distinguished blue checkmark on their profiles in exchange for a subscription fee.

The Tesla CEO also unveiled plans for features like encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payment functionalities.

The latest development comes a few days after he appointed  Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter, stating that he plans to now focus  on product design and new technology.

The latest announcement on Twitter Blue garnered mixed reactions from users, with many expressing appreciation for the update while others criticized it.

“Ah, Twitter, where brevity once reigned supreme and now it seems even our attention spans have stretched their limits! Two-hour videos? That’s quite the leap from 280 characters," one of the users said.

A verified username called Ghost tweeted, “Twitter is the new Netflix."

top videos

    Another user said, “RIP YouTube. Thank you lord Elon."

    One of the users asked, “are there plans to share ad revenue for video views like youtube?"

    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. elon musk
    2. twitter
    3. twitter blue
    first published:May 19, 2023, 00:39 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 00:39 IST