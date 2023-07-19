Elon Musk Hints Twitter Could Soon Introduce The Ability To Post 'Complex' Articles

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has hinted that the platform will soon allow users to post long, complex articles. In response to a user, Musk said that Twitter “will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media," and that users could even “publish a book" if they wanted.

Twitter has undergone a number of significant changes under Elon Musk’s leadership, and is now vastly different from what it was before he acquired it. With long-form content such as articles and books, Twitter could be looking to add new content formats, and this makes sense considering now Twitter has finally made it possible for creators to earn a portion of the advertising revenue generated from their content.

This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

“We are expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators," Twitter said last week.

It is likely that if the article feature does roll out on Twitter, it will be put behind the Twitter Blue paywall to create more incentive for Twitter users to purchase the subscription.

Notably, Twitter already provides a 10,000-character limit for paying Twitter Blue subscribers. While this is significantly more than the 280-character limit for non-paying subscribers, Twitter Blue users are already using the extended character limit to post long-form content, which was previously only possible by creating threads of tweets. The length of the articles on Twitter and when the feature will be available are still unknown.

In addition to the ability to post long tweets, Twitter also offers a variety of other features, including the ability to edit tweets, post 1080p videos up to 2 hours long, and of course, get a verified ‘blue checkmark.’ Twitter Blue is also a requirement for receiving ad revenue. To be eligible, users must have a Stripe payment account, be a verified user, and have had at least 5 million impressions on their posts in the last 3 months.