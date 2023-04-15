CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk Plans AI Startup to Rival ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI: Report

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 00:14 IST

London, UK

Head of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up. (File Photo)

Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with his plans.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 15, 2023, 00:12 IST
last updated:April 15, 2023, 00:14 IST