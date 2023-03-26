CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk Puts $20 Billion Value On Twitter: All You Need To Know
Elon Musk Puts $20 Billion Value On Twitter: All You Need To Know

Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

March 26, 2023

New Delhi, India

Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the socialmedia company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company’s employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter’s value.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ emailed request for a comment.

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be ”roughly cash flow break-even” in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire’ s takeover.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
