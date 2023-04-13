Elon Musk Says His Dog 'Floki' Is The New CEO Of Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has claimed that his dog is now the CEO of the popular micro-blogging platform Twitter. Musk, who acquired the platform for an impressive $44 billion last year, made the remark during an impromptu interview with the BBC, where he commented on a poll regarding his position as CEO.

Tesla boss Elon Musk responded to the poll by saying, “I did stand down. I keep telling you I’m not the CEO of Twitter, my dog is the CEO of Twitter." In the past, Musk tweeted a photoshopped image of his dog, Floki, as CEO.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has been active on the platform, using it to share his thoughts on a variety of topics and promote his various business ventures. Recently, he even changed the platform’s logo from its iconic blue bird to the symbol of a cryptocurrency.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also told BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” and “a rollercoaster”. The interview was described by the UK-based media outlet as “last minute” and was broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.

“(The) pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party,” Musk was quoted as saying by the BBC. “It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster. (It has been) really quite a stressful situation over the last several months,” Musk told the BBC but said he felt buying Twitter was the right thing to do.

Elon Musk also said that he remains open to the idea of selling the company to the right person, if and when the right person came along. The interview was shot and recorded in Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco and over three million listeners tuned in.

Musk also said that he sleeps in the office sometimes and has a spot in the library which many don’t frequent.

