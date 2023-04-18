CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Twitter LogoWhatsApp WebOnePlus Nord Buds 2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5WhatsApp
Home » Tech » Elon Musk to Challenge ChatGPT with Truth-Seeking AI: Find Out What its Called
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk to Challenge ChatGPT with Truth-Seeking AI: Find Out What its Called

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 03:28 IST

San Francisco, US

Musk believes that creation of “TruthGPT” might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe. (File Photo)

Musk believes that creation of “TruthGPT” might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe. (File Photo)

Musk made these remarks in an interview with FOX News Channel’s Tucker Carlson to be aired later on Monday.

Billionaire Elon Musk said he will launch an artificial intelligence, which he calls “TruthGPT,” in an apparent challenge to ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI.

“I’m going to start something which I call ‘TruthGPT,’ or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Musk said in an interview with FOX News Channel’s Tucker Carlson to be aired later on Monday.

“And I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” he said, according to some excerpts of the interview.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. ai
  2. ChatGPT
  3. Musk
first published:April 18, 2023, 03:27 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 03:28 IST