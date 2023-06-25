Elon Musk Will Train If Las Vegas Martial Arts Cage Match Takes Hold

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently announced that he will start preparing himself if the mixed martial arts cage fight he initiated with fellow billionaire media mogul Mark Zuckerberg actually happens.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who has trained in jiu-jitsu.

”I haven’t started training yet. So if this does happen, I will,” Musk said in a talk on Twitter with Ashlee Vance, the author of a book on Musk and the space race.

This challenge came after Zuckerberg’s company Meta, which owns Instagram, announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform as a competitor to Twitter.

The match ”might actually happen” said Musk while attending a birthday party in Europe, adding it was possible that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously.

Elon Musk has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter. According to the report from The Verge, Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, in an internal company meeting, expressed the belief that creators desire a version of Twitter that is “properly managed," which garnered enthusiastic responses from employees.

Notably, Zuckerberg, 39, had also recently won his first amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. Musk, on the other hand, aged 51, has the upper hand on Zuckerberg in terms of sheer physical size, and he has talked about being in “real hard-core street fights” when he was growing up in South Africa, the report said.

The social media exchange has led to a lot of discussion on social media with Twitter users suggesting they could train Elon Musk.

Musk also said SpaceX investments in the rocket Starship, the debut flight of which exploded over the Gulf of Mexico in April raising questions about environmental impacts, may approach $3 billion this year.

Musk said SpaceX was working on improvements to Starship.