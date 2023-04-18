Energy In Mumbai Is Incredible, Says Tim Cook After Opening Apple's 1st Retail Store In India

After inaugurating Apple’s first retail store in India at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), CEO Tim Cook took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and said that the energy in Mumbai is incredible. “The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Apple CEO tweeted.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

The Apple BKC store officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday. Located in the Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex, the store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook stepped out of the Mumbai store and took selfies with the first Apple buyers who came in big numbers.

Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

The store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

According to the company, Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. “Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine," Apple India said.

Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them. The store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

On Monday, Apple CEO had a meeting with top Indian business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, in Mumbai. Cook visited Ambani’s residence, Antilla, where he met with Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, and Isha Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Retail, who were also in attendance.

He is also scheduled to meet with India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar during his visit to inaugurate the tech giant’s first retail store in the country this week.

Read all the Latest Tech News here