EU Antitrust Regulators To Check Impact Of Microsoft's Solution For UK Activision Deal Approval

EU antitrust regulators will examine whether Microsoft’s proposal to sell its non-EU cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment in a bid to gain UK approval for its Activision Blizzard bid will affect its concessions to the European Commission.

“We are closely following the developments in the UK and assessing the impact this may have on the commitments accepted by the Commission,” a spokesperson for the European Union executive said in an email.

The EU competition enforcer cleared the deal in May after Microsoft agreed to licence popular Activision games such as “Call of Duty” to rival game streaming platforms for 10 years.