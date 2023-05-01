CHANGE LANGUAGE
EU Tech Tsar Sees Political Agreement on Artificial Intelligence Law This Year
EU Tech Tsar Sees Political Agreement on Artificial Intelligence Law This Year

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:45 IST

Vestager suggested legislative measures for the use of AI tools, such as labelling obligations for AI-generated images” Representational image/AP.

European Union tech regulation chief Margrethe Vestager said on Sunday the bloc will likely reach a political agreement this year that will pave the way for the world’s first major artificial intelligence (AI) legislation.

This would follow a preliminary deal reached on Thursday on the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act.

In an interview with Reuters at a Group of Seven digital ministers’ meeting in Takasaki, Japan, Vestager suggested legislative measures for the use of AI tools, such as “labelling obligations for AI-generated images”.

“There was no reason to hesitate and to wait for the legislation to be passed to accelerate the necessary discussions to provide the changes in all the systems where AI will have an enormous influence,” she added, when asked about steps before any agreement takes force.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
