CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » EU Warns Apple Against Limiting Functionality Of iPhone Charging Cables: Report
1-MIN READ

EU Warns Apple Against Limiting Functionality Of iPhone Charging Cables: Report

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 18:08 IST

New Delhi, India

iPhone 15 could feature USB-C instead of the lightning port. (Photo by Andreas Haslinger on Unsplash)

iPhone 15 could feature USB-C instead of the lightning port. (Photo by Andreas Haslinger on Unsplash)

EU has warned Apple not to limit the charging speed and other functionality of cables that are not certified under Apple's "Made for iPhone" program.

As the launch of the iPhone 15 series draws near, more and more rumors are surfacing that suggest that the series may come equipped with USB-C, and while Apple is expected to switch to USB-C, the EU has warned Apple not to limit the charging speed and other functionality of cables that are not certified under Apple’s “Made for iPhone" program, as per a report by MacRumors. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in March that “Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFi-certified chargers for the iPhone 15.”

For those unaware, Apple has been using the Lightning connector since 2012, and it was only recently that the EU passed a regulation that requires Apple and other manufacturers that use wired charging to switch to USB-C. As per the EU, Apple has until December 24, 2024, to adhere to the new guidelines.

MacRumors has learned that European Commissioner Thierry Breton has sent a warning letter to Apple that says limiting the functionality of USB-C cables would not be permitted and would prohibit iPhones from being sold in the EU region when the law goes into effect—in December 2024.

Also, iPads that currently ship with the USB-C port—evidently—do not enforce the ‘MFi’ limitation. So, it could be possible that given the EU letter and past track record, Apple does away with the MF- limitation for future iPhone cables.

RELATED NEWS

However, it should be noted that this is merely speculation, and Apple may not intend to impose such a restriction at all. As the release of the iPhone 15 series is expected in September, it will not be long before the situation becomes clear.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. Apple
  2. EU
  3. iPhone
first published:May 05, 2023, 18:08 IST
last updated:May 05, 2023, 18:08 IST