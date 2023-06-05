CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ex-NBCUniversal Executive Joe Benarroch to Join Twitter

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 02:14 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Benarroch is being appointed following the departure of a number of executives, adding to Yaccarino's challenges.

Benarroch said in an email that he was looking forward to working with the company's team to "build Twitter 2.0 together"

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch will join Twitter on Monday, in a role focusing on business operations, he told Reuters.

Benarroch said in an email that he was looking forward to working with the company’s team to “build Twitter 2.0 together."

“Welcome to the flock, @benarroch_joe! From one bird to the next," tweeted incoming Twitter Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino, who was appointed in May. She did not mention the position Benarroch will be taking.

At Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, Benarroch oversaw communication strategy for its Advertising and Partnerships division, reporting to Yaccarino, who was advertising chief there before joining Twitter.

Benarroch is being appointed following the departure of a number of executives, adding to Yaccarino’s challenges.

Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, said on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.

    On Friday, Reuters reported that the head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown, has decided to leave.

    The Wall Street Journal first reported Benarroch’s appointment on Sunday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    first published:June 05, 2023, 02:14 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 02:14 IST