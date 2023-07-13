CHANGE LANGUAGE
Facebook Owner Meta to Contest European Union's Antitrust Charges at July 13 Hearing
1-MIN READ

Facebook Owner Meta to Contest European Union's Antitrust Charges at July 13 Hearing

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 00:49 IST

Brussels, Belgium

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. (Reuters File Photo)

The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. (Reuters File Photo)

Meta, the owner of Facebook, will contest EU antitrust charges tied to its classified ads service at a closed hearing, aiming to avoid hefty fines

Facebook owner Meta will contest EU antitrust charges at a closed hearing on Friday in a bid to stave off a possible hefty fine after regulators charged it with tying its classified advertisements service to its social network, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission sent a charge sheet to the world’s most popular social network last December, singling out two practices that showed that Meta abused its market power.

It said Meta’s tying of its online classified ads service Facebook Marketplace with its social network Facebook gave the former an unfair advantage.

It also took issue with Meta’s unfair trading conditions imposed on rival online classified ads services which advertise on Facebook or Instagram.

Meta declined to comment on the hearing during which senior Commission antitrust officials and their peers from national watchdogs will be present to hear its arguments.

”The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation. We will continue to work with regulatory authorities to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive,” Meta’s lawyer, Tim Lamb, said in a statement.

The company could face a fine up to 10% of its global turnover and an order to change its business practices if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules. It had previously sought to settle the case, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
first published:July 13, 2023, 00:49 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 00:49 IST