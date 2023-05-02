CHANGE LANGUAGE
Facebook-Parent Company Meta to Raise $8.5 Billion in Second Bond Offering
Facebook-Parent Company Meta to Raise $8.5 Billion in Second Bond Offering

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 05:29 IST

California, US

The Facebook-parent said the bond issue’s longest 40-year security could yield 192 basis points over Treasuries

Meta Platforms Inc is looking to raise $8.5 billion in a five-part bond offering, its second issue after it raised $10 billion last year, the company said in a filing on Monday.

The Facebook-parent said the bond issue’s longest 40-year security could yield 192 basis points over Treasuries.

It will use the funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock, and for acquisitions or investments, Meta said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:May 02, 2023, 05:29 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 05:29 IST