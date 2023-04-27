CHANGE LANGUAGE
Facebook-Parent Meta Beat Quarterly Revenue Expectations
Facebook-Parent Meta Beat Quarterly Revenue Expectations

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 02:19 IST

New York, US

Meta in March became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs. (File Photo)

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $29.5 billion and $32 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $29.53 billion

Meta Platforms Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations on Wednesday as the digital advertising market shifts to tried and tested platforms such as Facebook and Instagram at a time of increasing economic uncertainties.

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $29.5 billion and $32 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $29.53 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
