FBI Is Now Warning About Hackers Using AI To Steal Data: Here's What They Said

Hackers are now preying victims using the mastery of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and this warning has come via the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) this week. The agency says ChatGPT has now made it easy for these hackers to create malicious codes, helping them net victims at a faster pace than before.

Security experts have warned about the implicit use of AI chatbots that can be used to develop sophisticated cyber attacks, and the FBI’s warning is right on the money with similar concerns. AI has come in the form of Deepfakes in the past year or so, but the threat of AI chatbots is serious, especially now that the technology has found a way to bypass the traditional channels of detection, at least for the layman.

“We expect over time as adoption and democratisation of AI models continues, these trends will increase,” as per a senior FBI official quoted in a report by Tom’s Hardware.

AI falling in the wrong hands was always going to create havoc in the market, and when you have tools like AI voice generators or AI video editors to impersonate people, the scope for fraudsters and scammers to make merry increases manifold. And the real life examples of AI-centric scams have started showing up in the public.

Recently, a person living in Kerala got a call from a person, who he thought was his friend, and ended up sending him Rs 40,000 as per the scammer’s request. But turns out, the scammer used AI fake manipulation software to dupe the person into thinking he is someone else. Experts are not shocked by these incidents, and unfortunately, events like these could only get worse from here, and the FBI’s warning is a definite wake up call for all the global law enforcement agencies on the lookout for these hi-tech scammers.