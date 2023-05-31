CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :BGMIOnePlus Pad ReviewiPhoneWhats AppNothing Ear Review
Home » Tech » Fidelity Fund Marks Down Value of its Twitter Stake Again
1-MIN READ

Fidelity Fund Marks Down Value of its Twitter Stake Again

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:37 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Earlier this month, Musk named former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO as the company struggles to reverse a slump in advertising revenue

Earlier this month, Musk named former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO as the company struggles to reverse a slump in advertising revenue

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's stake in Twitter, which now exists under Musk's X Holdings Corp, was valued at nearly $6.55 million as of April 28

A Fidelity fund has marked down the value of its stake in Twitter for the third time since Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform in October, a monthly disclosure by the investment firm showed on Sunday.

top videos

    Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s stake in Twitter, which now exists under Musk’s X Holdings Corp, was valued at nearly $6.55 million as of April 28, compared with $7.8 million as of Jan. 31 and almost $8.63 million at November-end.

    Earlier this month, Musk named former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO as the company struggles to reverse a slump in advertising revenue and navigate an overhaul that included mass layoffs.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. twitter
    2. Musk
    first published:May 31, 2023, 05:37 IST
    last updated:May 31, 2023, 05:37 IST