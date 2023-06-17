CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Could Be Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 And Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
1-MIN READ

This Could Be Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 And Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Watches are expected to be unveiled next month. (Image: WinFuture)

Until now, little to nothing was known about the next-generation Galaxy Watch 6 series, but now new renders of the watches have leaked.

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event is set for late July, wherein the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, new Galaxy Buds, and what has probably fallen under the radar—the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro.

Until now, little to nothing was known about the next-generation Galaxy Watches, but now new renders of the watches have leaked, courtesy of WinFuture.

From the leaked renders, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 looks identical to the outgoing Galaxy Watch 5 and even the much older Galaxy Watch 4. However, the bezels do seem thinner, which may have been done to incorporate a larger display in the same form factor. 9to5Google notes that the watches could be available in black, silver, and tan/beige colorways.

The renders also suggest that Samsung could have reworked the band mechanism and moved away from the common pin-type style.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic/Pro, or whatever moniker Samsung gives it, is expected to revive the rotating bezel, which was a staple of the ‘classic’ line. Samsung notably ditched the rotating bezel in favor of a virtual, solid-state bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and this attracted a lot of criticism from longtime fans of the Galaxy Watches. The renders from WinFuture point towards thinner bezels and two finishes—black and silver.

Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic/Pro are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 smartphones next month during the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, and could be powered by WearOS 4.  

June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023