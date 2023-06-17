This Could Be Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 And Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event is set for late July, wherein the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, new Galaxy Buds, and what has probably fallen under the radar—the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Pro.

Until now, little to nothing was known about the next-generation Galaxy Watches, but now new renders of the watches have leaked, courtesy of WinFuture.

From the leaked renders, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 looks identical to the outgoing Galaxy Watch 5 and even the much older Galaxy Watch 4. However, the bezels do seem thinner, which may have been done to incorporate a larger display in the same form factor. 9to5Google notes that the watches could be available in black, silver, and tan/beige colorways.

The renders also suggest that Samsung could have reworked the band mechanism and moved away from the common pin-type style.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic/Pro, or whatever moniker Samsung gives it, is expected to revive the rotating bezel, which was a staple of the ‘classic’ line. Samsung notably ditched the rotating bezel in favor of a virtual, solid-state bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and this attracted a lot of criticism from longtime fans of the Galaxy Watches. The renders from WinFuture point towards thinner bezels and two finishes—black and silver.

Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic/Pro are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 smartphones next month during the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, and could be powered by WearOS 4.