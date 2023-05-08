Follow These Simple Steps To Check Your Heart Rate History On Apple Watch, iPhone

If you are an Apple Watch user, you may want to keep track of your heart rate history to monitor your fitness levels and make improvements to your workout routine. Fortunately, this is a simple process that can be done through your Apple Watch and iPhone.

Here are the steps to view your heart rate data on your Apple Watch:

- Open the Heart Rate app.

-Your current heart rate will be displayed.

- Scroll down using the Digital Crown to see more detailed information.

- You can view your resting heart rate, walking average, heart rate during workouts, and heart rate recovery data.

This data provides a comprehensive overview of your heart health and fitness levels, allowing you to make informed decisions about your workout routine and overall wellbeing.

To view your heart rate history on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

- Open the “Health" app on your iPhone.

- Tap on the “Browse" tab at the bottom of the screen.

- Scroll down to the “Heart" category and tap on “Heart Rate".

- You can view your heart rate history for the day, week, month, or year.

Additionally, you can use the “Heart Rate" feature on your Apple Watch to track your heart rate during workouts. This will allow you to monitor your heart rate in real-time and adjust your workout intensity accordingly.

By using the “Health" app on your Apple Watch and iPhone, you can easily view your heart rate history and make informed decisions about your health and fitness.

Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, or Ultra have built-in electrodes in the Digital Crown and the back of Apple Watch, which can measure the electrical signals across your heart when used with the Heart Rate app or the ECG app.

When you place your finger on the Digital Crown, it creates a closed circuit between your heart and both arms, capturing the electrical impulses across your chest.

Read all the Latest Tech News here