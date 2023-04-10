Follow These Simple Tips To Create A Professional Public Account On Instagram: A Complete Guide

Meta-owned popular photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram allow users to share photos and videos with their friends and followers. Creating a public account on Instagram is a great way to share your content with a wider audience and earn some money. While having an Instagram private account offers some security benefits, a public account makes your content accessible to more users.

Instagram makes it easy to switch your account from private to public. You also have the option to switch to a professional public account that can provide you with marketing and analytical tools. Keep in mind that business profiles aren’t able to make their accounts private. If you want to make your business account private, first switch back to a personal account.

It is important to note that if you are under 16 when you sign up for an Instagram account, you’ll have the option to choose between a public or private account, but Private is selected by default. If you’re over 16, your Instagram account is public by default and you can choose to make your account private at any time.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to create a public account on Instagram:

Step 1: Download the Instagram app

The app is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms. Once you have downloaded the app, open it and click on “Sign up”.

Step 2: Choose your username and password

Choose a username and password. You can use your real name or a nickname, but make sure it’s something that reflects your personality or brand. Your password should be strong and easy to remember.

Step 3: Add your profile picture

Once you have created your account, it’s time to add a profile picture.

Step 4: Set up your bio

Your bio is an important part of your Instagram profile. It tells your followers who you are, what you do, and what you’re interested in. You can add up to 150 characters to your bio.

Step 5: Make your account public

By default, Instagram accounts are set to private, which means that only your followers can see your posts. If you want to make your account public, go to your profile settings and turn off the “Private Account” option.

Step 6: Start posting

Now that your account is set up, you can start posting photos and videos. To post a new photo or video, click on the plus sign (+) icon at the bottom of the screen. You can also add captions, hashtags, and location tags to your posts to make them more discoverable.

Creating a public account on Instagram is a simple process that can help you reach a wider audience.

Read all the Latest Tech News here