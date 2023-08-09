"For PewDiePie," Says MrBeast After Challenging T-Series For Most Subscribers On YouTube.

After Pewdiepie, another popular YouTuber MrBeast has challenged India’s music company T-Series for the top spot on the platform. MrBeast has the second-highest number of subscribers after T-Series. He’s competing to become the YouTuber with the most subscribers globally.

MrBeast took to Elon-musk owned micro-blogging platform Twitter (Now X) and wrote: “I’m doing this for Pewdiepie." He posted an image displaying the YouTube subscriber counts of both T-Series and MrBeast.

I’m doing this for Pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/h8obwAuJKF— MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 5, 2023

According to the image, T-Series, the music company, had over 247 million subscribers, whereas the American content creator, MrBeast, had more than 173 million subscribers. Looking at the numbers, it appears that displacing T-Series from the Number 1 position won’t be easy for MrBeast.

A few years ago, PewDiePie, the channel of Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, was engaged in a battle with T-Series for the YouTube top spot for almost a year. The T-Series vs PewDiePie rivalry lasted from August 29, 2018, to April 29, 2019.

Interestingly, PewDiePie appeared in MrBeast’s recent video. MrBeast tweeted, “Our video dropping on Saturday has PewDiePie and the Sidemen in it".

Meanwhile, YouTube has announced that it is testing improvements to the channel page layout.

“We’re starting to test changes to creator channel pages where tabs like ‘Playlists’ won’t be shown in cases where those tabs have no content," the company said on the ‘YouTube test features and experiments’ page. “We’re also testing improved access to the information from the ‘About’ and ‘Channels’ tab by updating the look and feel of the channel page."

The company is currently testing this with a limited number of viewers. Last month, the platform had introduced an experimental feature that allows users to easily watch videos at 2x speed.

With this feature, users can long press anywhere on the player while watching a video to automatically bump the playback speed to 2x.