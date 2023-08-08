Four-Wheeler EV Sales Pick Up Speed, Cross 2022 Figures in 7 Months: Govt Data

Recent government data shared in the Lok Sabha shows a substantial upswing in the sale of four-wheeler Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India this year, crossing last year’s figures. The statistics indicate a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly transportation choices, with a surge in consumer interest driven by incentives.

In response to questions asked to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar shared the details of the EV consumption till August. According to official data, 40,000 four-wheeler EVs have been sold in the country till August 1. This figure surpasses the entire sales tally of 33,205 four-wheeler EVs throughout 2022.

UPWARD TRAJECTORY

In 2022, EVs comprised merely 1% of total four-wheeler sales. However, the figure escalated significantly in 2023, reaching close to 2%.

This surge in four-wheeler EV sales builds upon a consistent upward trajectory witnessed over the past years. The figures indicate a noteworthy progression. From 1,047 four-wheeler EVs sold in 2018, the numbers dropped to 962 units in 2019, surged to 3,207 units in 2020, and further escalated to an impressive 12,259 units in 2021.

GOVT PUSH

MoS Gurjar shared crucial facts of the government’s initiatives and measures aimed at overcoming structural challenges related to EV adoption.

These measures include schemes such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for the automotive sector and advanced chemistry cells, GST reductions on EVs and charging stations, issuance of green license plates for battery-operated vehicles, and waiver of road tax on EVs to lower initial costs.

According to MoS Gurjar, under the FAME-India Scheme phase-II incentives are offered to EV consumers in the form of an upfront decrease in the purchase price of EVs. Furthermore, he stated that in 2021, the government approved the PLI Scheme for the Automotive Sector, involving electric automobiles, with a budgeted allocation of Rs 25,938 crore to encourage local car manufacture.

The minister also stated that in the same year, the government authorised the PLI Scheme for ACC manufacture in the country, with a financial cost of Rs 18,100 crore. The plan is to build a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set-up for 50 GWh. Additionally, the scheme also covers 5GWh of specialist ACC technologies.

He also pointed out that the GST on EVs has been decreased from 12% to 5%, while the GST on EV chargers or charging stations has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

Furthermore, while talking about the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ (MoRTH) initiatives to boost EV adoption, MoS Gurjar stated that the ministry has already declared that battery-powered cars will be issued green licence plates and will not be required to get permits. Additionally, MoRTH issued a statement recommending states eliminate road tax on EVs, lowering the initial cost of the vehicles.

The minister then noted that with the rising penetration of the EV market in mind, the government has decreased the EV subsidy per unit from 40% to 15% of the ex-factory price for electric two-wheelers under the FAME India Scheme Phase-II. This was done following stakeholder engagement sessions with e-2W OEMs on May 2023, and clearance from the Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee (PISC) for FAME India Scheme Phase-II.​