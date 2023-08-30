Foxconn, Dell, Lenovo in List of 32 Companies to Apply for PLI Scheme for IT Hardware Manufacturing: Vaishnaw

The central government has received 32 applications, including big names like Foxconn, HP, Dell and Lenovo, for participation in the Production Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware, as on August 30. The ambitious scheme has generated significant interest, said IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Prominent global companies like Foxconn, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer and Asus, have submitted their applications for participation in the scheme. These industry giants are poised to play a significant role in reshaping India’s IT hardware landscape and the Centre is hopeful of a major change similar to what is being seen in the smartphone sector.

Notably absent from the list of applicants is Apple Inc. But, government officials remain optimistic and said the tech behemoth will join the initiative in the near future. Apple’s potential involvement could further boost the scheme’s transformative potential.

Here’s a list of applicants for the PLI Scheme 2.0:

HP India Sales Pvt Ltd Dell International Services India Pvt Ltd Flextronics Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Competition Team Technology (India) Pvt Ltd Foxteq Services India Pvt Ltd Rising Stars Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Sojo Manufacturing Services (AP) Pvt Ltd VVDN Technologies Pvt Ltd Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Netweb Technologies India Ltd Bhagwati Products Ltd Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Optiemus Telecommunication Pvt Ltd Neolync Telecommunications Pvt Ltd ITI Ltd Skyquad Electronics and Appliances Pvt Ltd Mega Networks Pvt Ltd Riot Labz Pvt Ltd Plumage Solutions Pvt Ltd Smile Electronics Ltd INP Technologies Pvt Ltd Panache Digilife Ltd Laxmi Remote (India) Pvt Ltd Sancraft Industries Pvt Ltd K M Electronic Cables Pvt Ltd Velankani Electronics Pvt Ltd Goodworth Electronics Pvt Ltd Mirc Electronics Ltd

Other key facts

This scheme for IT hardware covers a diverse range of products, including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form-factor devices. It is designed to revive the IT hardware sector, for which the government has allocated a substantial budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore; this signals a commitment to bolstering the industry as well.

It is set to span six years, which will help provide a stable and conducive environment for companies to make long-term investments and strategic decisions. The scheme also aims at driving growth in the IT hardware sector with an expected incremental production value of Rs 3.35 lakh crore. It is also expected to attract an incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore, creating an estimated 75,000 direct jobs.