CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » Tech » Foxconn, Dell, Lenovo in List of 32 Companies to Apply for PLI Scheme for IT Hardware Manufacturing: Vaishnaw
1-MIN READ

Foxconn, Dell, Lenovo in List of 32 Companies to Apply for PLI Scheme for IT Hardware Manufacturing: Vaishnaw

Reported By: Bhaswati Guha Majumder

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 20:17 IST

New Delhi, India

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the PLI Scheme 2.0 has generated significant interest. (Image: PTI/File)

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the PLI Scheme 2.0 has generated significant interest. (Image: PTI/File)

The Centre is hopeful of a major change in India's IT hardware landscape, similar to what is being seen in the smartphone sector. Apple Inc is absent from the list but the government is hopeful of the tech giant’s participation in the near future

The central government has received 32 applications, including big names like Foxconn, HP, Dell and Lenovo, for participation in the Production Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware, as on August 30. The ambitious scheme has generated significant interest, said IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Prominent global companies like Foxconn, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer and Asus, have submitted their applications for participation in the scheme. These industry giants are poised to play a significant role in reshaping India’s IT hardware landscape and the Centre is hopeful of a major change similar to what is being seen in the smartphone sector.

Notably absent from the list of applicants is Apple Inc. But, government officials remain optimistic and said the tech behemoth will join the initiative in the near future. Apple’s potential involvement could further boost the scheme’s transformative potential.

Here’s a list of applicants for the PLI Scheme 2.0:

  1. HP India Sales Pvt Ltd
  2. Dell International Services India Pvt Ltd
  3. Flextronics Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd
  4. Competition Team Technology (India) Pvt Ltd
  5. Foxteq Services India Pvt Ltd
  6. Rising Stars Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd
  7. Sojo Manufacturing Services (AP) Pvt Ltd
  8. VVDN Technologies Pvt Ltd
  9. Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd
  10. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
  11. Netweb Technologies India Ltd
  12. Bhagwati Products Ltd
  13. Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd
  14. Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
  15. Optiemus Telecommunication Pvt Ltd
  16. Neolync Telecommunications Pvt Ltd
  17. ITI Ltd
  18. Skyquad Electronics and Appliances Pvt Ltd
  19. Mega Networks Pvt Ltd
  20. Riot Labz Pvt Ltd
  21. Plumage Solutions Pvt Ltd
  22. Smile Electronics Ltd
  23. INP Technologies Pvt Ltd
  24. Panache Digilife Ltd
  25. Laxmi Remote (India) Pvt Ltd
  26. Sancraft Industries Pvt Ltd
  27. K M Electronic Cables Pvt Ltd
  28. Velankani Electronics Pvt Ltd
  29. Goodworth Electronics Pvt Ltd
  30. Mirc Electronics Ltd

Other key facts

This scheme for IT hardware covers a diverse range of products, including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form-factor devices. It is designed to revive the IT hardware sector, for which the government has allocated a substantial budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore; this signals a commitment to bolstering the industry as well.

It is set to span six years, which will help provide a stable and conducive environment for companies to make long-term investments and strategic decisions. The scheme also aims at driving growth in the IT hardware sector with an expected incremental production value of Rs 3.35 lakh crore. It is also expected to attract an incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore, creating an estimated 75,000 direct jobs.

About the Author
Bhaswati Guha Majumder
Bhaswati Guha Majumder, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been passionately covering stories related to technology, business (infrastructure), gover...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  2. ministry of electronics and information technology
  3. PLI Scheme
first published:August 30, 2023, 20:17 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 20:17 IST