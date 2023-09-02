Get Free Apple Music Subscription On Your iPhone, AirPods For 6 Months - Here's How

Free Apple Music Subscription: In good news for Apple fans, the Cupertino-based company is offering a free six-month Apple Music subscription to new customers who purchase a new iPhone or eligible audio devices such as AirPods, HomePod, or Beats

According to the company, the customers will get to listen to over 100 million songs, ad-free, online or offline across their devices, with Spatial Audio, featuring Dolby Atmos.

How To Get This Offer With Audio Devices

- Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.

- Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

- Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID.

If the offer doesn’t appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.

- Tap Get 6 months free.

The eligible audio devices are AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds + or Beats Studio Pro

How To Get This Offer With iPhone

- Turn on your new iPhone and sign in with your Apple ID.

- Open the Apple Music app. Make sure your device is running the latest version of iOS.

- The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.

- Tap Get 6 months free.

Eligible iPhones include any new iPhone capable of running the latest iOS, whether purchased directly from Apple or through an authorized Apple reseller.

Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed to host its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 at 10:30 pm Tuesday, (IST), where we can expect the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, Apple Watches Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 and much more.

The company has also announced that the ‘Wonderlust’ event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California on Tuesday, September 12 and the live stream of the event will start with Apple CEO Tim Cook hosting the keynote from 10:30 PM IST onwards.