Free Fire India Relaunch: Garena Brings Back The Popular Battle Royale Game For Indian Gamers

Garena Free Fire is coming back to India after a brief hiatus and just like the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the battle royale game will focus on the Indian market by locally hosting the server and storing the data within the country itself.

Free Fire was another of those apps banned by the Indian government in February last year due to concerns about data security and the origin of its company. But the new version of Free Fire has been tailor-made for Indian gamers, with localised content, characters and other elements. The company is also going to be an active part of the e-sports community in the country, allowing it a wider reach and marketability across the country.

Reports suggest Garena will call it Free Fire India and has joined hands with a Hiranandani Group Company called Yotta that will make it possible for the game to be launched in the country and also comply with the rules of the Indian government. Garena is reportedly going to make the Free Fire India game available for users in India from September 5, most likely for both Android and iOS users in the country.

But in addition to complying with the data security policies, Garena also assures that the new Free Fire game has been designed in such a way that it encourages game safety, and health but a fun gameplay. Yotta is claimed to be one of the trusted service providers in the country, which complies with the directive of the Indian government as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which could help the gameplay offer support for UPI payments.

Garena claims that it collects a very limited amount of data from the users, and assures that any data it collects will be handled by its service provider to make sure they comply with the regulations.

Developing story…