Fujifilm X-S20 Mirrorless Camera With Compact Design And Video Features Launched In India: Price, Features

Fujifilm has launched its new mirrorless camera in the market that is aimed at the vloggers, or anybody who likes to carry a full-fledged camera to shoot content, instead of using a smartphone. The Fujifilm X-S20 made its global debut earlier this year and now Indian consumers can pick up the lightweight camera from across different platforms. With the era of DSLR cameras slowly coming to an end, the mirrorless segment is likely to pick up the tab and products like the X-S20 look to be at the forefront of this change.

Fujifilm X-S20 Camera Price In India

Fujifilm X-S20 camera prices in India start from Rs 1,18,999 just for the body, while if you need it with a lens the starting price goes up to Rs 1,29,999 and Rs 1,49,999 based on the kind of lens you want to get.

Fujifilm X-S20 Camera Features

The first thing you notice about the camera is its design and how light it is. The X-S20 weighs under 500 grams and its compact design allows you to carry it without feeling the burden of a camera, which won’t be the case if you have a DSLR camera. The fact that you have a mirrorless camera means Fujifilm has been able to equip the product with AI tech that can help you with tracking different subjects to shoot. The X-S20 is claimed to shoot up to 800 frames on a single charge which is a big upgrade on its predecessor.

The video features are also getting a boost, making it ideal for the vloggers. The company says you can record videos in 4K at 60 fps, there is a specific mode for videos, and you can listen to the audio being captured via the headphone jack.

Fujifilm is renowned for its colour tuning, and the new camera gets 19 Film Simulation modes that help with enhancing the photos. But having more focus on video means it has built-in image stabilisation which negates the accidental shakes and blurs in the content.