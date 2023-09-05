Garena Free Fire India Launch Delayed By 'Few Weeks': All Details

Free Fire India was supposed to launch today, September 5, in a rebranded version after being banned in the country for nearly a year and a half. But the developer announced that the game will be delayed by a “few weeks” before it is relaunched in India.

This news comes after the developer took to its social media handles to announce the delay.

“To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks,” Garena said. “In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localisation of the Free Fire India experience,” it added.

To comply with the Indian authorities, Garena has reworked the game, and it is said to get localized content and characters and will double down on esports to reach a wider user base and strengthen its credibility.

Despite the Delay, Pre-registrations Remain Open on Android

We previously reported that Garena Free Fire India was available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, and it still is as of this writing.

To pre-register for the game, you can click this link to sign up on the Google Play Store. You can also turn on the “Automatic Install" switch so that the game will download automatically when it’s released.

With that said, Garena is partnering up with Yotta for cloud hosting in India. Yotta is a company operating under the Hiranandani Group, and this collaboration is enabling Garena to adhere to India’s regulations and subsequently relaunch the game.

Additionally, the developers may want to make sure that the game is perfect before releasing it to the public. This is because they do not want to risk getting banned again.