Garena Free Fire India Now Up For Pre-Registration On Android Ahead Of Relaunch

Garena Free Fire, which was banned last year in India due to security concerns, is slated to make a return to the country tomorrow—after nearly a year and a half, under a new name—Free Fire India. This time around, the game will introduce localized content and characters and will double down on esports to reach a wider user base and strengthen its credibility.

How to Pre-Register for Free Fire India on Google Play Store

Free Fire India is currently available for pre-registration on Android and can be downloaded ahead of its release tomorrow—September 5. Users can visit this link to register for the game on the Google Play Store. You also have the option to enable the ‘Automatic Install’ toggle, allowing the Play Store to automatically download the game once it becomes available.

For those uninitiated, Garena has partnered with Yotta for cloud hosting in India. Yotta is a company operating under the Hiranandani Group, and this collaboration is enabling Garena to adhere to India’s regulations and subsequently relaunch the game.

What Kind of Game is Free Fire India?

Garena Free Fire India is a free-to-play online multiplayer title that enables gamers to engage in classic battle royale mode or 4v4 Clash Squad matches. Players can select from a pool of 50 different characters, each with unique skills and combos, and even personalize their in-game outfits.

Notably, Garena has continued to offer games like Free Fire Max in India (reworked version of Free Fire) after Free Fire got banned in the country.