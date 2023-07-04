Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix 2 Pro Series Smartwatches Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs 1,00,990

The US-based wearable brand Garmin on Tuesday announced the launch of the premium Fenix 7 Pro and Epix 2 Pro smartwatches series in India. The Epix 2 Pro Series now comes in three sizes — 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm with features including an AMOLED display, rugged design, and battery life of up to 31 days. Similarly, Fenix 7 Pro series also offers 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm sizes.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix 2 Pro Series Smartwatches: PRICING

In India, the Epix 2 Pro smartwatches are priced at Rs 1,11,990 for the 42mm and 47mm models, while the 51mm variant is available at Rs 1,23,490. The Fenix 7S Pro (42mm) and 7 Pro (47mm) smartwatches start at a price of Rs 1,00,990, and the higher variant Fenix 7X Pro (51mm) is priced at Rs 1,11,990 in the country.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix 2 Pro Series Smartwatches: Specifications

According to the company, the Fenix 7 Pro series comes with a built-in LED flashlight and solar charging lens on every model and offers up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging and up to 139 days in expedition mode. The Fenix 7 Pro series comes with a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel, while the Epix 2 Pro series offers materials like sapphire and titanium. These rugged smartwatches are built on military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

Both smartwatch series are equipped with a range of preloaded activities and sports modes, catering to various fitness and sports preferences. These include activities like hiking, mountain biking, strength training, soccer, basketball, and racquet sports. Additionally, the Fenix 7 Pro and Epix 2 Pro series offer specialized activities such as white-water rafting, motocross, and overlanding.

The Fenix 7 Pro and Epix 2 Pro series offer advanced training features to help users optimize their performance. With metrics like hill score, endurance score, VO2 max, training load, and training status, users can gain insights into their fitness levels and progress.

These smartwatches also provide personalized training plans, real-time stamina insights, wrist-based running power, and pace guidance.

The Fenix 7 Pro and Epix 2 Pro series also come with multiple satellite positioning systems and multi-band GPS for accurate navigation for adventurers. With SatIQ technology, battery life can be greatly optimized even in challenging environments, the company claims.

Both smartwatch series provide advanced features for monitoring health and wellness. These include built-in Pulse Ox sensors on the wrist, Body Battery energy monitoring, and sleep-tracking capabilities.