Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 Series Smartwatches Launched In India: Price, Features And Availability

The US-based premium wearable brand Garmin has announced the launch of the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 smartwatch series with high-resolution AMOLED displays in India. The new GPS-running smartwatches are fully equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 Series Smartwatches: Price And Availability

According to the company, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is priced at Rs 67,490 and the Forerunner 265 Music comes at Rs 50,490 in Black and Aqua colour options. On the other hand, the third Forerunner 265S Music smartwatch costs Rs 50,490 and it comes in different Black and Pink colours.

All three smartwatches will be available for purchase via e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Bhawar, Nykaa, and select offline stores.

“Over the years, the Forerunner has evolved into a trusty companion for all runners around the world and has been providing them with precise data analysis. We are excited to have one of the most credible runners from India — Hima Das for the launch of the most powerful Forerunner smartwatches; Forerunner 965 & 265 yet," Missy Yang, Marketing Head, Garmin ASIA & SEA said in a statement.

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 Series Smartwatches: Specifications

The Forerunner 965 is equipped with a titanium bezel, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and a battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode. The Forerunner 965 is equipped with various health monitoring features such as an HR sensor, SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, and sleep tracking. Additionally, it offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for smart features. The watch also includes multiple sports and fitness modes for tracking.

On the other hand, the Forerunner 265 comes with a Ground Gorilla Glass 4 lens, with an option of 1.3-inch AMOLED display, featuring a battery life of up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hrs in GPS mode.

Forerunner 265 includes performance monitoring tools from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics like VO2 max, performance condition, training effect and more. The smartwatch also features over 30 sport profiles and a specialized triathlon mode.

All three watches are equipped with the stamina and acute chronic workload ratio features to track and help users manage their physical exertion throughout a run. The Forerunner 265S Music watch allows you to download songs and playlists from your Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music accounts for phone-free listening.

