Get A Free Xiaomi 12 Pro Upgrade If You Have This Xiaomi Phone: All Details

Xiaomi is adhering to user complaints with its special extended warranty on select Redmi Note and Poco models. But the biggest relief came to those who bought the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India.

The company has confirmed that any Mi 11 Ultra user facing problems with their Wi-Fi connectivity on the device can avail a free one-time upgrade to the Xiaomi 12 Pro model without paying any money.

That’s right, if your device has some internal issue and your unit is without any external damage or breakage, Xiaomi will help you with a new Xiaomi 12 Pro unit in exchange for the Mi 11 Ultra model you bought from the brand.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra as its first premium phone in the country a few years back, and since then it has offered the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 13 series, which includes the Leica-powered Xiaomi 13 Pro model priced at Rs 79,999.

Considering the Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched at a lower price range, the free-of-cost exchange with the faulty Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra makes sense and will definitely appeal to those who have been looking for a solution. The Mi 11 Ultra is no longer available in the market, which means Xiaomi is unlikely to have parts to fix the problem, so the easy way to fix the problem is to offer a special upgrade to these users.

But Xiaomi has gone one step further with this special offer, and it is giving the Mi 11 Ultra owners a chance to make the double upgrade and buy the Xiaomi 13 Pro for just Rs 30,000. Like we said, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs 79,999 but the company is giving a Rs 40,000 discount if you exchange it with the Mi 11 Ultra and pay an additional Rs 30,000.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Poco X3 Pro users are eligible for a 2 year warranty period, which includes the one-year support you get while purchasing the device.

Xiaomi says it has observed a small batch of these models facing hardware issues, and if you have any of these phones, head over to the nearest Xiaomi service centre and get the repairs done free of cost if your device is eligible for the extended warranty. You also have to ensure the phones are not damaged from the outside and not have any cracks among others.