Get iPhone 14 With Discount Of Up To Rs 35,000: Here's How It Works

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, this might be the perfect time to get an iPhone 14 as Apple authorized reseller Unicorn Store has announced huge discounts on Apple products, including iPhones, Macs, iPads, and more during its Summer sale.

Apple iPhone 14 128GB variant, which was launched in September last year at Rs 79,900, is now available at an effective price of Rs 31,999 at the Unicorn store. The website is giving massive discounts and offers on the latest iPhone 14 series.

The special offer on Unicorn allows you to combine the bank and exchange offers to lower the price. With the deals on the iPhone 14, it is a good time to purchase the flagship device from Apple.

Apple iPhone 14 Offer On Unicorn Store: Explained

The iPhone 14 128GB model, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900, is already available at Rs 68,714 without any additional discount. The company is also giving a discount of Rs 4000 on HDFC bank cards. Those looking to exchange their old phones through Cashify can receive a bonus of Rs 6,000. Moreover, customers can get up to Rs 25,122 in exchange for their old phones.

For example, if you receive Rs 20,000 for your old iPhone 11 in the exchange offer, the total discount would be Rs 20,000 (exchange offer) + Rs 6,000 (Cashify offer) + Rs 4,000 (HDFC cards) = Rs 30,000. Subtracting this discount from the current price of Rs 68,714, the remaining amount to be paid would be Rs 38,714.

Please note that newer phone models generally have higher trade-in values.

Apple iPhone 14 Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable iOS 16 version.

For optics, the iPhone 14 features dual rear cameras which include a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. For video recording, it has support for Dolby Vision. The iPhone 14 supports various connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging