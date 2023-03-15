Get The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Phone Today For Under Rs 50,000 Without Any Conditions: All Details

Samsung’s third-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone is selling for Rs 49,999 in India this week, and we suggest you don’t wait a second to push through the deal. The company’s special offer is available on Flipkart for buyers and there is no special condition for you to get the flip phone at this price.

In fact, you also have the option to get an exchange discount up to Rs 20,000 to bring down the final price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung and Flipkart are offering this deal via the Big Savings Day Sale which ends in around 7 hours from now. As you can see here, the details of the deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone are clear and you stand to get more benefits with specific bank cards. The deal is only available on the 128GB storage variant.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021 for around Rs 90,000 and with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 last year, it makes sense to have a special price deal for its previous version. Having said that, Oppo launched its new Find N2 Flip in India this week for Rs 89,990 which means Samsung is soon going to face big competition in this segment, which augurs well for the buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main 120Hz display with 2,640×1,080 pixels resolution and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

On the outside, there’s a 1.9-inch display with 260×512 pixels resolution for quick notifications. Under the hood, it gets the same Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 carries 12-megapixel dual cameras on the outside. On the inside, it houses a 10-megapixel primary camera. Other notable options are 5G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging and 10W wireless charging support.

