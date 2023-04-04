Give Your 'Tech' on Global Issues: Samsung, IT Ministry & IIT Delhi to Youth | Solve for Tomorrow Contest

Samsung India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Startup Hub and IIT Delhi, has launched ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ initiative, asking young minds to share their ideas for new products, services and apps on several themes.

It is a nationwide education and innovation competition for 16- to 22-year-olds. Through this initiative, the organizers are hoping to encourage young Indians to solve global issues with game-changing tech solutions.

As per the guidelines, a team should include three members, while an individual can also participate. Participants should present their ideas in English or Hindi on four themes — education and learning, environment and sustainability, health and wellness, and diversity and inclusion.

The top 30 ideas will receive Rs 20,000 for the prototype, and the top 10 will take home Rs 1 lakh, as well as Samsung products for prototype enhancement.

The top three concepts are expected to receive a combined sum of Rs 1.5 crore, along with advanced training from FIIT, IIT Delhi, and mentorship from Samsung as well as government experts.

Similarly, the top 30 will also be able to attend a five-day boot camp at FIIT, IIT Delhi and meet Samsung officials and visit their research and development centres in the country.

The last date to apply is May 31. The details of the shortlisted 30 top ideas will be announced In June, while the top 10 and top three ideas will be announced in July and October, respectively.

Learn and Exhibit

All the ideas in the first round of applications will be screened on the basis of their relevance to a social problem, technical feasibility, market potential, and team competence by subject matter experts from the FITT-IIT Delhi.

All submitted ideas will be examined based on some criteria such as the significance of the problem, its impact on society, the proposed solution’s novelty and viability, qualifications of the group or individual and the commercialization plan.

Later, selected products will be screened in the second and third rounds by a jury which will include industry veterans from Samsung.

Solve for Tomorrow includes three phases:

In phase 1, applications will be reviewed by professionals, who will then choose the top 30 teams for the next stage. In phase 2, teams will be trained by industry and academic specialists during the boot camp. Teams will be then asked to submit their proposal to a jury of Samsung experts who will select the Top 10 teams. In the final phase, the top 10 finalist teams will receive advanced training as business orientation, reflecting their journey and the roots of their idea. Teams will be asked to pitch their proposal in front of a jury panel to be among the Top Three winning teams at the grand finale.

