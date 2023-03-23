CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ChatGPTWhatsApp Nokia LaunchesSamsung Galaxy A54TikTok
Home » Tech » Gmail Down! Millions Unable To Access Inbox And Important Mails
1-MIN READ

Gmail Down! Millions Unable To Access Inbox And Important Mails

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 12:52 IST

Delhi, India

Downdetector confirmed the outage

Downdetector confirmed the outage

Gmail works for both personal and business users via Workspace account.

Gmail faced an outage on Thursday morning, which left millions unable to access their mail inbox and work getting interrupted. The issue seems to have affected people using the regular Gmail app on the web and even those who paid for the Workspace account with Google.

Gmail users in India and some other countries have reported the outage and Downdetector.in website confirms the event starting around 11:00 AM on Thursday, which is ideally the early part of the work day for many people in the country.

The tracking website suggests the outage was in effect for around an hour, and by 12:00 PM things came back into order. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more saw the service affected and people shared the update via social media channels.

Google has not shared any reason for the outage which suggests the down time had affected a minor part of its overall user base. Either way, we will keep an eye out for any update from Google and update this story when we have something to share.

RELATED NEWS

Gmail is not only used for personal purposes, people also rely on the Workspace ecosystem to create professional accounts for companies via the Gmail network.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
S Aadeetya
S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journalism 10 years ago, and since then, has been part of established media ho...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gmail
first published:March 23, 2023, 12:52 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 12:52 IST