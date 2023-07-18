Gmail Users Being Pushed To Use This Safety Feature: What It Means And How It Works

Have you noticed an alert for a security feature at the top of Gmail app main feed on Android? Well, you are not alone. Google seems to be pushing its new security feature on Gmail called the Enhanced Safe Browsing and asking users to enable the feature on their Android app. Google even states that you can get protection against dangerous emails by using this tool.

Phishing mails have become a rampant issue, not only for the web users but those who track their mails on the mobile app as well. So bringing this security feature to the Gmail app makes sense, but why is Google notifying an alert for this feature and why does it want you to enable it on the app? Here are all the details about the security tool for Gmail app and what it offers.

What Is Enhanced Safe Browsing For Gmail App

As the name suggests, this is a security feature that not only assures you of safe web browsing but also eliminates any risk of malicious activity affecting the user. ESB was first introduced on the Chrome browser in 2020 which provides real-time protection on the internet (both web and app). Google realises that phishing attacks have evolved in the past few years which needs modern tools to fight, and ESB is considered one such option for users.

Gmail will be able to monitor the kind of sites you access through the app and make sure it is not a phishing site. The feature primarily works through Chrome but apps like Gmail, Google Drive and more also chip in with their set of data. In this note, Google says ESB offers:

Real time scanning to warn you against opening dangerous websites, download any malicious link or extension.

Offer improved protection from all sources across varied Google apps

Helps improve Google’s power to detect and protect against possible malware threats on the web.

How To Use Enhanced Safe Browsing

- Go to the Gmail app on your Android phone

- You will see a pop-up message at the top asking to enable the feature

- Head over to Settings on Gmail

- Click on Privacy and security tab

- Enable Enhanced Protection to get the feature for your Gmail account on mobile