Google Assistant Will Stop Working On These Wear OS Smartwatches

Google continues with its mission to succeed in the smartwatch segment, which means you get new devices and the new Wear OS platform powering these watches.

But that also means the company has to stop focusing on the older products and software, which is exactly what could happen in the coming months for those using Wear OS 2.0 version smartwatch. And the first indication of such a development is the likely decision to stop supporting Google Assistant on these products.

According to the details unearthed in the code of the latest Wear OS app update, Google could soon end support for its voice assistant on smartwatches that are still running on the Wear OS 2.0 platform. The code mentions that Google Assistant on the Wear OS 2.0 watch is ending soon, and asks you to upgrade to a Wear OS 3 or later watch to use the voice feature.

Google has not officially confirmed the change, so we would suggest waiting for the company to publicly talk about this development. Until then, anybody using a Wear OS 2 smartwatch might probably want to think about upgrading, as it is likely that these hidden messages within the code means the change could be imminent. With Google expected to bring the Pixel Watch 2 in the next few months, the company could announce end of life support for the older Wear OS versions, and the devices.

Google Assistant is an intrinsic part of the wearable ecosystem, which has now evolved into a functioning platform, ever since Google and Samsung joined hands to build the Wear OS 3 version and now evolving further with the Wear OS 4 this year. Even then, Google realises the task on its hands to ultimately find the resources to challenge Apple with its WatchOS ecosystem which is miles ahead in the market, which is reflected in the industry numbers year-on-year.