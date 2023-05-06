Google Bard Is Now Available For Workspace Users, But There's A Caveat: All Details

Google joined the AI chatbot party earlier this year when, under pressure from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the company finally made its LaMDA-powered chatbot, Google Bard, available to testers. However, many people, including developers, had a major gripe with the non-availability of Google Bard for Google Workspace users.

Now, Google has now made Bard accessible to Workspace users. As reported by 9to5Google, the Google Workspace changelog (2023.05.05) confirms that administrators can now enable Bard for their domains, allowing their users to access Bard using their Workspace accounts.

However, this update does not grant Workspace users direct access to Google Bard, and users will still need to join the waitlist, like other testers.

In a subsequent blog post, Google notes that Google Workspace admins will be able to turn access to Bard on for their users in the coming days by going to the Admin console under Apps > Additional Google services > Early Access Apps.

In related news, AI experts, including the ‘godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton, have warned humanity about the dangers of AI, and the top tech leaders and CEOs, including Sundar Pichai and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, recently met with US President Joe Biden at a meeting in the White House, Washington DC.

According to Reuters, the top leaders discussed the risks and safeguards as the technology catches the attention of governments and lawmakers globally.

