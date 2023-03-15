Google Brings ChatGPT-Like AI Features In Gmail, Docs And More: All You Need To Know

Google Vs Microsoft: The US-based tech giant Google has announced that it is introducing new AI-powered features in Google Workspace, similar to ChatGPT, to compete with its rival Microsoft.

The tech giant is bringing a set of features to Gmail and Google Docs that will automatically create drafts based on simple prompts. It will also add new AI capabilities to its business products, including Google Cloud and a new API for developers.

“Developers and businesses can now try new APIs and products that make it easy, safe and scalable to start building with Google’s best AI models through Google Cloud and a new prototyping environment called MakerSuite. And in Google Workspace, we’re introducing new features that help people harness the power of generative AI to create, connect and collaborate," the company wrote in a blog post.

“We’re bringing new generative AI capabilities to our Google Cloud AI portfolio to help developers and organizations access enterprise-level safety, security, privacy, as well as integrate with their existing Cloud solutions," said Google

With the new AI features, users will be able to draft, reply, summarise and prioritise their Gmail.

In Docs, they will get to brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite, while in Slides, they will get to bring their creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video.

Also, in Sheets, users will be able to go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation, while in Meet, they will be able to generate new backgrounds and capture notes. In Chat, the new AI features will enable workflows for getting things done for users.

For developers who are experimenting with AI, the company is introducing the PaLM API, an easy and safe way to build best language models. The API also comes with an intuitive tool called MakerSuite, which lets you quickly prototype ideas and, over time, will have features for prompt engineering, synthetic data generation and custom-model tuning — all supported by robust safety tools.

For developers who want to build and customize their own models and apps using generative AI, they can access Google’s AI models, including PaLM, on Google Cloud.

