Google CEO Sundar Pichai Congratulates Chennai Super Kings On Winning IPL 2023: Here Is What He Said

IPL 2023 has concluded after 74 matches spanning nearly two months, with Chennai Super Kings defeating Gujarat Titans in a rain-marred final to claim their 5th IPL title, equaling Mumbai Indians’ record. Emotions ran high, and with many speculating that it could be MS Dhoni’s last season, the viewership on Jio Cinema broke records.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, a passionate cricket fan, expressed his excitement on Twitter after the thrilling high-scoring game came to an end. He congratulated the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on their 5th title, stating, “Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year!".

Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year! https://t.co/R75CJeTfgx— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 29, 2023

Being of Indian origin, Sundar Pichai is an avid cricket enthusiast and frequently tweets about the sport. Last year, he tweeted to congratulate everyone on Diwali and mentioned that he celebrated by watching the last three overs of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

In honor of the victory and to celebrate the IPL, Google Search features a hidden surprise easter egg. When users search for ‘IPL’ on both mobile and desktop, Google triggers a virtual display of fireworks that crosses their screens.

The IPL Final was shifted to the reserve day due to rain playing spoilsport on Sunday. However, with more rain on Monday, the match was shortened to 15 overs for the Chennai Super Kings, and the original target set by the Gujarat Titans of 215 runs was reduced to 171.

Chennai Super Kings then emerged victorious against Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets (DLS method), successfully chasing down a mammoth target of 171 runs in a mere 15 overs.