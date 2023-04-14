Google Chat Set To Receive Material Design 3 Update: All Details

Google Chat is getting a design overhaul—aligning it with the design of other Workspace apps such as Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive. The new design is based on Material Design 3, which promises to offer a more consistent and better visual experience across all Workspace applications.

Google’s latest update will bring a host of new design changes to its popular Workspace app, as noted by The Verge. Users can expect to see a new font, fresh colour schemes, and updated layouts, among other things.

According to Google, the most notable differences will be visible in the top app bar, left navigation, main message view, compose setup, new topic button, and the thread panel that is present in direct messages and spaces. These updates are aimed at improving user experience and making it easier for Workspace app users to navigate the platform’s many features.

Google claims that the update will be gradually released to both end users and admins in the coming weeks—allowing them to continue using Workspace apps without any disruption. And, the update will be accessible to all Google Workspace customers, including legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and individuals with personal Google Accounts.

Furthermore, Google has also unveiled a new Chat feature which lets Space Managers create announcement-only channels, similar to Slack’s existing feature set.

