Google Chief Confirms AI-Centric Features Are Coming To Search For Users

Google is going to bring AI-centric features to Search for all users and it will supercharge the search engine, as claimed by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google in a recent interview with WSJ. Google has been lagging behind Microsoft in the AI chatbot race which has partnered with OpenAI to use the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT.

Google did announce Bard AI chatbot earlier but the initial feedback has raised more concerns than offer positives. Pichai does confirm that it wants to integrate AI into the search engine but the launch timeline for the support is unclear and interestingly, Pichai doesn’t say if Bard AI will be the powering chatbot for search as well. In fact, he points out that search will not face any danger from AI chatbots and will thrive with the help of generative AI tech in the years to come.

Google is yet to fully utilise the power of AI and offer it on Search, and other products. We have seen basic AI features introduced on Gmail and Docs but fair to say they don’t compare with the evolution of ChatGPT that has been offered through Bing search, Outlook and even OneNote recently.

Google has been cagey about revealing more details and understandably so. Bard has raised some alarming responses to people’s queries and the company has faced internal doubts whether Bard is ready for a full fledged release. ChatGPT is now in v4.0 while other companies grapple to match its advancement.

That’s not all, you now have varied ChatGPT plugins that means the chatbot can access the internet to give you responses on different platforms and devices. Google has been a big name in the AI arena for many years, so it is possible that the company will eventually pull its socks up and launch a product that not only competes in the market, but also serves the consumers in the right way.

