Google Chrome Adds Improved Translation, Lens And Maps Features On iPhones: Details

In good news for iPhone users around the world, the US-based tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing four new features to the Chrome app for the iPhone and iPad, including deeper integration with Google Maps, Google Calendar, and Google Lens.

Check out four updates coming to Chrome on iOS:

Google Maps

When you see an address in Chrome on iOS, you no longer need to switch apps to look it up on a map. Chrome now uses AI to detect addresses on webpages and, when you press and hold a detected address, you’ll see the option to view it on a mini Google Maps right within Chrome, said Google in a blog post.

Google Calendar

Google Calendar events can be created directly in Chrome without needing to swap apps. Chrome users can press and hold on a detected date and choose the option to add it to Google Calendar. The Chrome app will automatically create and populate the calendar event with time, location, and description.

Google Translation

The US-based tech giant has expanded the translation functionality in Chrome, and it is now possible to highlight a specific passage and long press to get a translation right in the Chrome Browser. You can also now translate a specific portion of a page using Google Translate right within Chrome on your iOS device.

Google Lens

With Google Lens, you can search with images and translate languages in real-time. You can already use Lens in Chrome on iOS by long-pressing an image you find while browsing.

“And in the coming months, you’ll also be able to use your camera to search for new pictures you take and existing images in your camera roll. The Lens icon will show up in the Chrome on iOS address bar,:" Google said.

Chrome for the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌ can be downloaded from the App Store for free.